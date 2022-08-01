Aditi Rathi
Aug 01 ,2022
Alia Bhatt: Here's a lookbook of the mom-to-be from 'Darlings' promotions
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looked no less than sunshine during the trailer launch event of her maiden production 'Darlings.'
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Soon after the event, the actor donned a stunning black floral salwar suit.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
For the film's promotions, Alia turned heads in a stunning yellow pantsuit.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
She left everyone in awe of her glow as she donned a white shirt on blue jeans.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia went for an all-glam-up look for the film's promotions and wore a shimmer mini dress and black blazer.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The mom-to-be looked stunning in a black kurta with golden intricate details.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
