Aditi Rathi

Aug 01 ,2022

Alia Bhatt: Here's a lookbook of the mom-to-be from 'Darlings' promotions
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looked no less than sunshine during the trailer launch event of her maiden production 'Darlings.' Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Soon after the event, the actor donned a stunning black floral salwar suit. Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
For the film's promotions, Alia turned heads in a stunning yellow pantsuit. Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
She left everyone in awe of her glow as she donned a white shirt on blue jeans. Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia went for an all-glam-up look for the film's promotions and wore a shimmer mini dress and black blazer. Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The mom-to-be looked stunning in a black kurta with golden intricate details. Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Find Out More