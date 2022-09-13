Prachi Arya
Sep 13 ,2022
Alia Bhatt: Here's how 'Raazi' star is nailing maternity style with unconventional looks
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
While there has been no dearth of ways to style maternity looks, mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has been nailing every outfits she dons.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
The new mum-to-be is giving us major styling inspiration for maternity dressing while adopting the unconventional route.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
For Brahmastra promotions, Alia ditched accessories and flaunted her pregnancy glow and baby bump in a pink Gucci dress.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
From oversized blazers to denim, the actor is giving us a style statement that is etched in her quintessential chic.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
Giving a unqiue twist to her fashionable outfits, during the promotions of Brahmastra, Alia wore abeautiful res polka dot frock while flaunting her baby bump.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
Keeping her look traditional yet trendy, mom-to-be Alia Bhatt wore a pink suit by Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla with 'Baby on Board' written on the back.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
Giving us a glam look, Bhatt wore a bodycon brik colour dress while flaunting her growing baby bump.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
The classic lavender coat paired with a contrasting white tank and denims just made her look beautiful and different.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
