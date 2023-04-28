Shreya Pandey
Apr 28 ,2023
Alia Bhatt is a sight to behold in black mermaid gown
Image:@aliabhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt wows in a black, sequin gown.
Image:@rheakapoor/Instagram
Alia Bhatt attended an event in Mumbai in a strapless, mermaid gown.
Image:@rheakapoor/Instagram
The actress kept her look classy by tying her hair in a bun and opting for a minimal makeup look.
Image:@aliabhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt opted to go minimal on accessories. The Raazi actress completed her look with a pair of black earrings.
Image:@aliabhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt struck a pose in the black gown.
Image:@rheakapoor/Instagram
