Simple Vishwakarma
May 02 ,2023
Alia Bhatt, Kendall Jenner, Pedro Pascal: Decoding Met Gala looks
Source: @aliabhatt/instagram/
In black strapless gown with a large bow at the waist and a thigh-high slit, Priyanka looked gorgeous.
Source: @priyankchopra/instagram
Nick sported a sharp white shirt, a black tie with studs, and a stylish leather suit jacket.
Source: AP
Alia Bhatt opted for a pearl encrusted white gown with a flowing silhouette from Prabal Gurung's collection.
Source: @aliabhatt/instagram
In a strapless safety pin dress by Versace with white tweed, pearl accents, and camellia flower details, Anne Hathaway looked stunning.
Source: AP
Olivia Rodrigo is wore a Thom Browne black-and-white gown that appeared to be totally composed of string and was supported at the bust by gorgeous blossoms.
Source: AP
Lil Nas X arrived wearing a silver thong. His skin was covered in silver body paint, and his face and neck were exquisitely detailed with pearls and rhinestones
Source: AP
Kendall arrived in a sequin-covered black bodysuit with extra-long sleeves and a white quilted lining that hung behind her like a split cloak.
Source: AP
Kylie Jenner wowed everyone in a stunning two-tone dress and cover-up. Kylie accessorised the ensemble with an updo and sparkling earrings.
Source: AP
Pedro Pascal showed off his legs at the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in Valentino biker shorts. He wore them with a fire engine red shirt and jacket.
Source: AP
Balmain was the designer of Conan's attire. It has a floor-length jacket with embellished pearl details and sequined sleeves.
Source: AP
In honour of Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette, Morbius star Jared Leto donned a cat costume.
Source: AP
At the event this year, Cara made a statement by showing up in a plunging minidress with the dramatic sleeves.
Source: AP
Naomi chose a dress that she wore like a saree. Her outfit had a sparkling silver sequin bodice and matching silver trim.
Source: AP
Kristen Stewart wore big satin pants, a short blazer, and a black tie that was expertly tied.
Source: AP
Elimy wore a white flowery long sleeves lace shirt with a high neck, evoking Karl Lagerfeld's signature towering, rigid collars.
Source: AP
Rihanna arrived at the Met Gala wearing a Valentino dress with floral appliqués.
Source: AP
Doja Cat donned a custom-made Oscar De La Renta gown with a white feather train, an ombre sea of silver and white and bugle beads. The headgear included cat ear
Source: @dojacat/instagram
