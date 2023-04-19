Shreya Pandey
Alia Bhatt, Parineeta Chopra, Sonam Kapoor: Celebs tap the OTT sleeves trend
Image: @sonamkapoor/Instagram,@aliabhatt/Instagram
Deepika Padukone donned an orange outfit with puffed, statement sleeves for the Cannes film festival.
@deepikapadukone/Instagram
Parineeti Chopra recently shared pictures of herself in several outfits with OTT sleeves.
@parineetichopra/Instagram
Kareena Kapoor donned a long, flared-sleeve outfit. From puffed to flare, actresses are opting for statement sleeves and these photos are proof.
@tanghavri/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor also wore a floral printed outfit with puffed sleeves.
@karismakapoor/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor opted for a custom JJ Valaya saree for the NMACC opening. The actress teamed her saree with a unique blouse with a long cape-type sleeve.
@sonamkapoor/Instagram
Sara Ali Khan wore a blue lehenga with statement sleeved blouse.
@saraalikhan/Instagram
Alia Bhatt attended the NAMCC after party in a white dress with puffed, off shoulder sleeves.
@aliabhatt/Instagram
Kriti Sanon also attended the NMACC gala in a red pant suit with a statement sleeves.
@kritisanon/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra recently attended an event in a white skirt and top ensemble. She layered her outfit with white fur sleeved coat.
@priyankachopra/Instagram
