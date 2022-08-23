Aditi Rathi

Alia Bhatt: Photos that prove the 'Brahmastra' star's love for minimalistic jewellery
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt often opts for gold hoops and rings to accessorise her looks. Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The mom-to-be left her fans in awe of her style as she added gold hoops to her long blazer look. Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Her layered necklace with a moon-shaped pendant is perfect to complete any look. Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The 'Brahmastra' star often picks trendy earrings to accessorise her casual but stylish outfits. Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt's layered necklace with a sun-shaped pendant is surely beautiful. Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The actor never fails to impress her fans with her stunning minimalistic accessories and this picture is proof. Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looked stunning as she amped up her casual look with gold hoops and a beautiful but elegant bracelet. Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
