Aditi Rathi
Aug 23 ,2022
Alia Bhatt: Photos that prove the 'Brahmastra' star's love for minimalistic jewellery
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt often opts for gold hoops and rings to accessorise her looks.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The mom-to-be left her fans in awe of her style as she added gold hoops to her long blazer look.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Her layered necklace with a moon-shaped pendant is perfect to complete any look.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The 'Brahmastra' star often picks trendy earrings to accessorise her casual but stylish outfits.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt's layered necklace with a sun-shaped pendant is surely beautiful.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The actor never fails to impress her fans with her stunning minimalistic accessories and this picture is proof.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looked stunning as she amped up her casual look with gold hoops and a beautiful but elegant bracelet.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Find Out More