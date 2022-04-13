Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to marry soon: Take a look at few unmarried couples in Bollywood
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Although Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra haven't officially confirmed their relationship, their public appearances and secret holiday trips hints that something's cooking between the two.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraadvani
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have made several public appearances together, but the two choose to keep their relationship away from limelight.
Image: Instagram/@dishapatani
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began dating soon after the latter's divorce. The duo often openly profess their love for each other.
Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor
On Athiya Shetty's last birthday, KL Rahul took to social media to make their relationship Instagram official.
Image: Instagram/@rahulkl
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have openly spoken about tying the knot soon. However, the date remains unclear.
Image: Instagram/@therichachadha
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been dating each other for quite some time. Kharbanda often dodges her marriage question while making media appearances.
Image: Instagram/@kriti.kharbanda