Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji arrive in style
Kareena Kapoor opted for a white traditional wear to attend Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding festivities.
Ayan Mukerji donned a yellow kurta set, which was matched with black sunglasses.
Karisma Kapoor waved at the paps as she arrived at the venue.
Armaan Jain twinned with Kareena Kapoor as she was spotted in white sherwani.
Neetu Kapoor shared an infectious smile as she posed for the cameras.
Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni opted for a glitzy saree, which was matched with statement necklace.
