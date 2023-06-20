Anjali Negi
Jun 20 ,2023
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel: Pairs reuniting on screen
Image: Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be back on scree together with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The two stars previously worked together in Gully Boy.
Image: Instagram
After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have reunited for Satyaprem ki Katha.
Image: Instagram
After 22 years of Gadar release, popular pair Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be seen together in Gadar 2.
Image: Instagram
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor first worked together in Roohi. Now, they will be back on screen in Sharan Sharma's Mr. And Mrs. Mahi.
Image: Instagram
Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia are all set to reunite in Shahid Kapoor starrer yet-to-be titled film. The two last worked together in Dushman Devta in 1991.
Image: Instagram
Find Out More