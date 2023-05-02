Hardika Gupta
Alia Bhatt, Rihanna: Celebs exude elegance in white outfits at MET Gala 2023
Image: AP
Dua Lipa wore a white embellished corset gown with a voluminous skirt.
Image: AP
Rihanna wore a white Valentino couture dress with a fitted bodice teamed with a matching hooded jacket covered in layered 3D camellias.
Image: AP
Olivia Wilde opted for a classic vintage Chloé design by Lagerfeld.
Image: AP
Irina Shayk wore a white gown and teamed it with ballerinas.
Image: AP
Anne Hathaway’s custom Versace safety pin dress was the talk of the event.
Image: AP
Alia Bhatt turned heads in a white pearl-encrusted gown by Prabal Gurung.
Image: AP
Penelope Cruz opted for a white floor-length belted gown encrusted with crystals.
Image: AP
