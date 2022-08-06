Kriti Nayyar
Aug 06 ,2022
Alia Bhatt-Shaheen to Kareena Kapoor-Karisma; popular sister duos of Bollywood
Image: Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan/ @shaheenb
Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt often dedicate heartfelt posts to each other on social media, shedding light on their precious bond.
Image: Instagram/ @shaheenb
Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha, who's a professional golfer, never cease to flaunt affection for each other.
Image: Instagram/ @deepikapcrazens
Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor and Rhea are undoubtedly the most stylish sister duo in Bollywood.
Image: Instagram/ @rheakapoor
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma are often spotted partying and travelling together among other things.
Image: Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan
'Mimi' star Kriti Sanon and her singer-actor sister Nupur are also much loved by fans.
Image: Instagram/ @nupursanon
The glamourous duo of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor often send netizens gushing over them.
Image: Instagram/ @khushi05k
Last but not the least, sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora also set the temperatures soaring with their stunning attires.
Image: Instagram/ @amuaroraofficial
Find Out More