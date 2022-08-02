Aditi Rathi
Aug 02 ,2022
Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara & more spotted at the airport: Check their looks
Image: Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt was spotted at a private airport in a beautiful peach salwar suit. The mom-to-be accessorised her look with golden heels.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sported casual but trendy looks at the airport.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora donned a stunning black pullover on blue baggy jeans as she was spotted ahead of boarding a flight.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra returned from their vacation in Dubai in stunning black outfits.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Akshay Kumar shared smiles with filmmaker Anand L Rai at the airport. Kumar opted for an all-black look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Varun Dhawan returned to Mumbai after wrapping up 'Bawaal.' The actor looked dapper in a black and blue hoodie.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a long red shirt and blue jeans during her arrival in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More