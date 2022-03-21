Alia Bhatt: Take inspiration from the 'RRR' star to wear mini dresses with style
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt surely looked like a floral dream in this mini red and black floral dress with a matching jacket.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
She gave away major outfit goals with this mini white dress with a dramatic plunging neckline.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
This glammed up look is surely every woman's dream. Alia added the bling to the look with her footwear.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
While summers have already begun, Alia Bhatt's this mini orange dress is a perfect outfit for an outing.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looked no less than a dream in this sleeveless mini black dress.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
She once stunned in a mini checked dress which also had some extended sleeves.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Lavender is a perfect colour for summer and this mini cotton dress will surely make an outstanding outfit.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt