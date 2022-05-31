May 31 ,2022
Alia Bhatt: Times when the 'Brahmastra' star expressed her love for nature
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt is surely a nature lover as she could often be seen enjoying herself in sunlight and green fields.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The actor's Instagram caption always denotes her love for nature.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor both love to watch the setting sun as on the latter's birthday, they went on a trip in the lap of nature.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt never fails to express her love for beautiful sunsets.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The actor also began her own sustainable clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
She never fails to treat her fans with her happy pictures while she enjoys herself in the lap of nature.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
