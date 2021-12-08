Alia Bhatt: Times when the 'Raazi' star impressed with her stylish looks
IMAGE: Instagram/Stylebyami
Alia Bhatt wears a shot knee-length black shimmery dress by Magda Butrym. The big rose design pinned at the top of the ensemble added more oomph and style to the exquisite outfit.
IMAGE: Instagram/LakshmiLehr
Alia Bhatt opted for an ombre blue Ralph Lauren shimmery bodycon dress as she poses stunningly for the camera.
IMAGE: Instagram/Stylebyami
Actor Alia Bhatt dons a stylish floral pantsuit by Moschino as she looks straight into the camera during a shoot.
IMAGE: Instagram/Stylebyami
Alia Bhatt looks beautiful in this stunning shimmery jacket while keeping her locks open as she shoots for a song.
IMAGE: Instagram/Stylebyami
Actor Alia Bhatt dons this stylish pink dress by Burberry during one of her hit film Raazi's promotions in 2018.
IMAGE: Instagram/Stylebyami
Alia Bhatt looks extremely gorgeous in a white long dress by retrofête.
IMAGE: Instagram/Stylebyami