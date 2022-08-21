Aditi Rathi
Aug 21 ,2022
Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma, best dressed Bollywood divas of the week
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@anushkasharma
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an oversized printed t-shirt and yellow shorts. She completed her look with blue heels.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Katrina Kaif opted for a comfy airport look as she donned a white sweatshirt and red bottoms.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shraddha Kapoor looked beautiful as ever in an orange suit which she wore on the occasion of Janmashtami.
Image: Instagram/@
Anushka Sharma gave away trendy outfit goals as she rocked an off white co-ord set in the park.
Image: Instagram/@
Khushi Kapoor raised the temperature in a cutout black outfit.
Image: Instagram/@
Ananya Panday gave away major boss lady vibes in checked grey pant suit.
Image: Instagram/@
Rakul Preet stunned in a pink crop top, short jacket and a matching mini skirt as she stepped out in the city.
Image: Varinder Chawla
