Jun 11 ,2023
Alia Bhatt to Karisma Kapoor: Celebs go off-duty with the baggy pants trend
aliaabhatt/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor aces Gen-Z fashion with a simple white crop top paired with chunky sneakers and uber-comfortable yet chic wide-legged denims.
therealkarismakapoor/Instagram
Tamannaah adds edge to her casual coffee run with paint-splattered oversized cargo pants paired with a simple black crop top.
Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor puts a fun spin on the baggy pant trend sporting white wide-legged pants with subtle sequin work through its volume.
janhvikapoor/Instagram
Radhika Madan's recent airport also featured this off-duty chic trend as she paired her baggy denims with a bralette and an ombre green button up for later.
Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt sports an interesting take on the white-tee baggy denim combo with her whimsical bottoms going all-out on the ripped template.
aliaabhatt/Instagram
