Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif; celebs who slayed in black corset dresses
Corset dresses are in trend these days. Sonam Kapoor looks elegant in this full-sleeved black dress with a plunging neckline.
Image: Instagram@sonamkapoor
Katrina Kaif looks stunning in this strappy black midi dress with a plunging neckline from the label Rasario. Katrina's dress featured black stripes on skin-hued fabric at the waist.
Image: Instagram@katrinakaif
Alia Bhatt stunned the fashion police in this black corset gown. The high bun is enhancing the overall look.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Kriti Sanon is known for her impeccable taste in fashion and in this look, she is shelling out some major fashion goals for her fans.
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
Vaani Kapoor made several heads turn in this black thigh-high slit gown.
Image: Instagram@_vaanikapoor_
This glamorous look of Disha Patani is perfect for any outing.
Image: Instagram@dishapatani