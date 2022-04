Actoir Ankita Lokhande took the fashion quotient a notch higher with every ceremony and her wedding look was no different. Ditching the usual red and the current trend of pastels, she opted for a heavily embellished golden lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The bridal ensemble, from the designer’s ‘Nooraniyat’ collection, took 1600 hours of elaborate craftsmanship. IMAGE: Instagram/LokhandeAnkita