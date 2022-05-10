Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, Bollywood divas who've aced the 'No-Makeup, Makeup' look
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/ @kiaraaliadvani
Alia Bhatt's natural glow is unmissable in this no-makeup, makeup look, with the actor opting for a soft nude colour on her lips and her eyes.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
'Shershaah' star Kiara Advani often treats fans with gorgeous glimpses of her flawless, natural avatar.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliadvani
Anushka Sharma's sunkissed selfies and pictures on Instagram clearly prove her love for minimum or no makeup.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
'Baaghi 2' actor Disha Patani knows how to ace a no-makeup, makeup look, and this selfie is proof. The actor looks adorable with just a hint of colour on her lips and cheeks.
Image: Instagram/@dishapatani
Katrina Kaif has time and again championed being comfortable and confident in one's own skin. The actor often shares beautiful candid glimpses of her with bare-minimum makeup.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold in this picture, with the subtle makeup adding to her charm. With just a hint of Mascara and a light tint on the lips, Janhvi looks adorable.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor