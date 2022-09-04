Aditi Rathi
Sep 04 ,2022
Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, the best-dressed celebrities of the week
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@kritisanon
Alia Bhatt turned heads and flaunted her baby bump in a customised pink salwar suit. The text at the back of her outfit read, "BABY ON BOARD."
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Katrina Kaif looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a green shimmery saree.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a red dress with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon
Malaika Arora left everyone in awe of her style in a full-sleeved yellow shimmery dress.
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the airport in a beautiful blue coloured Kurti and white palazzo.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday also opted for an ethnic outfit, which included a white salwar suit, as her airport look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Priyanka Chopra looked jaw-droppingly stunning in a black mini dress as she attended the Jonas Brothers concert in Mexico city.
Image: Instagram/@nickjonas
