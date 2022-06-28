Alia Bhatt to Neha Dhupia: Celebs who announced pregnancy soon after getting married
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@nehadhupia
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14. Two months after their marriage, the couple recently announced their first pregnancy.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married in a private ceremony in February 2021. The actor announced her pregnancy while flaunting her baby bump in April of the same year.
Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their pregnancy soon after getting engaged on New Year's 2020.
Image: Instagram/@hardikpandya93
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised their fans as they tied the knot in May 2018. A few months later, the actor announced her first pregnancy and welcomed their first daughter Mehr in the same year.
Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia
Former actor Celina Jaitly tied the knot with Peter Haag in 2011 and a few months later welcomed her twin sons.
Image: Instagram/@celinajaitlyofficial