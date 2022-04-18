Alia Bhatt to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are some steal-worthy pink dress looks of divas
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is surely making her fans drool over her short pink dress look from her upcoming song 'Two Two Two.'
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Kriti Sanon gave away the perfect chic vibes with her full-sleeved mini hot pink dress.
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon
Anushka Sharma's comfy pink dress is pure goals. The actor looked beautiful in the baggy printed pink dress.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Priyanka Chopra stunned in an off-shoulder pink gown with a long train. She accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and left her hair open.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Alia Bhatt's breeze sleeveless pink dress is a perfect pick for a beachy vacation.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Kangana Ranaut looked beautiful as she picked up a retro look with a pink and red polka dot dress.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Katrina Kaif's mini pink printed dress look is definitely steal-worthy. The actor looked nothing but cute in the printed dress.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif