Aditi Rathi
Jul 14 ,2022
Alia Bhatt to Shefali Shah; celebs who recently became successful entrepreneurs
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@shefalishahofficial
Apart from being an actor and a producer, Alia Bhatt is also an entrepreneur. She recently invested in Phool.co which makes carbon-free incense products.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Sonu Sood recently launched another initiative called 'Ilaaj India' to help the needy.
Image: Instagram/@sonusood
Rakul Preet Singh and her brother Aman have started an app called 'Starring you' which helps struggling actors in showcasing their talents.
Image: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Malaika Arora has started her own delivery-only food service called 'Nude bowls.'
Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Abhishek Banarjee, who is known for his versatile acting skills, recently joined hands for a production company called 'Freaks.'
Image: Instagram/@nowitsabhi
Shefali Shah started 'Jalsa,' a restaurant in Ahmedabad back in 2021.
Image: Instagram/@shefalishahofficial
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal began their own production house 'Pushing Buttons' last year.
Image: Instagram/@therichachadha
