Alia Bhatt's all-white looks during 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her Bollywood film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and has been seen in stunning ethnic wear for its promotions.
She looked regal in a white saree with rich gold designs as she held a white rose in her hand.
She stunned in a simple yet elegant saree that had hints of yellow and gold on a white backdrop and showcased a royal bronze border.
Bhatt stole the show in her unique retro black and white saree, which she paired with jhumkas.
She opted for a unique look as she donned a saree with subtle floral designs and looked spectacular as she posed for the camera.
She added colour to her white ethnic outfit as she was seen with a saree with several shared of pink.
Alia donned a sheer white saree and flaunted its delicate embroidery as she wore a sleeveless blouse and statement jewellery. She will be seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on February 25.
