Prachi Arya
Oct 05 ,2022
Alia Bhatt's baby shower: Mom-to-be dons yellow, Shaheen, Karisma & others attend
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla/Instagram/AnushkaRanjan
Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt arrives at Vastu for the actor's intimate baby showers.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Sahni arrives at Vastu for her sister-in-law Alia Bhatt's baby shower.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Karisma Kapoor looks beautiful in a pink lehenga as she reaches Vastu for Alia Bhatt's baby shower celebrations.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Neetu Kapoor along with grand daughter Samaira arrives for daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt's close-knit baby shower.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Alia's sister Pooja Bhatt also attends the actor's baby shower.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Alia-Ranbir's friend and director Ayan Mukerji arrive at the Raazi actor's baby shower at the couple's house Vastu.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain also arrive for Alia Bhatt's baby shower.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Agastya Nanda arrives in a white kurta pajama for actor Alia Bhatt's baby shower celebrations.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt was also spotted arriving at her daughter's baby shower celebrations.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
