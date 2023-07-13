Shreya Pandey
Jul 13 ,2023
Alia Bhatt's black and white saree will take you back in time
Taran Adarsh/Twitter
Alia Bhatt attended an event organised by Amazon Prime Video in New Delhi on July 12.
Taran Adarsh/Twitter
The actress looked her stylish best in a black and white polka dot saree.
Taran Adarsh/Twitter
She paired her six yards with a matching sleeveless blouse.
Taran Adarsh/Twitter
The actress sported a minimal makeup look and went accessory free for the event.
Taran Adarsh/Twitter
She addressed the audience and narrated her journey as an entrepreneur and also as a new mother.
Taran Adarsh/Twitter
At the event, the actress posed with fans as well.
Twitter
Fans and followers of the actress have showered her with compliments on her classy look.
Twitter
Alia made a quick exit from the National Capital after wrapping up the event.
Taran Adarsh/Twitter
Find Out More