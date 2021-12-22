Alia Bhatt's bridesmaid looks to explore for your BFF's wedding
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@ALIAABHATT
Alia Bhatt serves a jaw-dropping traditional look in this yellow saree
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@ALIAABHATT
Alia in this designer lime-yellow lehenga is looking absolutely stunning
IMAGE:INSTAGRAM@ALIAABHATT
Alia is setting major fashion goals in this plunging neckline pink colour embroidered dress
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@ALIAABHATT
Creating a dramatic effect with the long cape sleeves, Alia looks drop-dead gorgeous in this silver shimmery outfit
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@LAKSHMILEHR
Alia is slaying in this pink and golden embroidered saree and the maang tika is adding to her glamour qoutient
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@ALIAABHATT