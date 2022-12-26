Jyothi Jha
Alia-Ranbir, Katrina-Vicky, and others celebrate Christmas 2022
Image: @aliaabhatt/@malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram
Shruti Haasan celebrated Christmas with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika.
Image: @shrutzhaasan/Instgram
Jacqueline Fernandez's Christmas festivities included her pet cat.
Image: @jacquelinef143
Vijay Deverakonda's 'mummy' decorated the house for Christmas.
Image: @thedeverakonda/Instagram
Pooja Hegde's Christmas postcard looked like this.
Image: @hegdepooja/Instagram
Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi celebrated the festival together.
Image: @imouniroy/Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture with her daughter Aaradhya on Christmas.
Image: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram
Malaika Arora celebrated the festival with her sister Amrita Arora and mother Joyce Polycarp.
Image: @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor enjoyed Christmas cookies and coffee with her furry friend.
Image: @therealkarismakarpoor/Instagram
Kartik Aaryan and his 'Shehzada' co-star Kriti Sanon turned reindeer for Christmas.
Image: @kartikaaryan/Instagram
Katrina Kaif celebrated Christmas with Vicky Kaushal and family.
Image: @katrinakaif/Instagram
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a family get-together on Christmas eve.
Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram
Hrithik Roshan celebrated Christmas with his girlfriend Saba Azad and others.
Image: @hrithikroshan/Instagram
