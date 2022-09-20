Nehal Gautam
Alia-Ranbir, Tiger Shroff & other Bollywood celebrities snapped around the city
Image: Varinder Chawla
Tiger Shroff donned a black jacket with blue jeans as he arrived at the airport.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Madhuri Dixit donned a colourful gown as she posed for the camera on the 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' sets.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday candidly posed for the paps with a pout as she was spotted in Khar.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt sported ethnic wear while Ranbir donned casuals as they stepped out for movie promotions.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Mouni Roy arrived at the airport donning a black top with Khaki-coloured pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shraddha Kapoor was spotted wearing a white top with denim jeans as she arrived at Maddock Office.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kunal Kemmu was seen in the Khar area donning a blue t-shirt with black shorts.
Image: Varinder Chawla
