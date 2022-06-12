All about 'Ante Sundaraniki' star Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil's relationship
Image: Instagram/ @nazriyafahadh
Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil are one of the most adored celebrity couples. The duo reportedly fell in love while shooting for their film, 'Bangalore Days'.
In one of her earlier interviews, Nazriya revealed she straight up asked Fahadh,"'Will you marry me?. I promise I will care for you."'
Fahadh immediately said yes to his ladylove. The actor's parents also had a pivotal role in arranging their marriage.
They got engaged in January 2014 and tied the knot later that year in August.
Fahadh often showers love and adulation on Nazriya, stating that he has 'never looked at anyone' the way he has looked at her.
The 'Ante Sundaraniki' star constantly treats fans with their mushy pictures on Instagram.
