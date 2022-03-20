All England Open final: 6 times Lakshya Sen took Indian badminton by storm
Image: Badminton Association of India, PTI
India's rising star Lakshya Sen is set to take on world number one Viktor Axelsen in the All England Open 2022 finals on Sunday, March 20.
Image: PTI
The 20-year old registered an outstanding comeback win over Axelsen in the German Open semis last week after clinching a nail-biting third game. The match ended 21-13, 12-21, 22-20 in favour of Sen.
Image: PTI
Sen had also defeated world number three Anders Antonsen of Denmark to make it two wins over top 5 opponents in the span of a week.
Image: Badminton Association of India
Lakshya Sen's rise to the top began early this year when he defeated world champion Loh Kean Yew in the finals to win his maiden Indian Open title.
Image: Twitter@BWF
Sen also clinched a historic world championship bronze medal when he lost to compatriot and former world number one Kidambi Srikanth in the semis last year.
Image: PTI
Following his victory at the Indian Open last year, Lakshya Sen now has three BWF World Tour titles to his name.
Image: Twitter@BAI_Media
And to add to all his accomplishments at the senior level, Sen is also a former world junior number one, who has won a Boys singles gold in the Asian Junior Championships and another gold in the Mixed team event of the Youth Olympics.
Image: SAI