'All Of Us Are Dead': Meet the cast of Netflix's popular zombie outbreak Korean web series
Image: Instagram/@allofusaredeadkr
Playing the role of Nam On-jo, 18-year-old actor Park Ji-hu is also known for her work in projects like 'Fabricated City', 'House of Hummingbird', 'Sweet Revenge 2' and more.
Image: Instagram/@allofusaredeadkr
20-year-old actor Lee Cheong-san played the lead role of Lee Cheong-san in 'All Of Us Are Dead'. He is popularly known for his work in 'Dr. Romantic', 'The Bride of Habaek', 'Do You Like Brahms?' and more.
Image: Instagram/@allofusaredeadkr
Essaying the role of Choi Nam-ra, 22-year-old actor Cho Yi-hyun has also appeared in ventures like 'Sweet Revenge', 'Hospital Playlist', 'School 2021', 'Inspector Koo' and more.
Image: Instagram/@allofusaredeadkr
22-year-old actor Park Solomon played the role of Lee Su-hyeok in the popular series. He was previously seen in series like 'The Doctors', 'The Guardians', 'Sweet Revenge' and more.
Image: Instagram/@allofusaredeadkr
27-year-old actor Lee Yoo-mi played the role of Lee Na-yeon in the series. She rose to popularity after her role in 2021 hit South Korean series 'Squid Game' as Ji-yeong or Player No. 240.
Image: Instagram/@allofusaredeadkr
Essaying the role of the antagonist Yoon Gwi-nam, 23-year-old actor Yoo In-soo has appeared in dramas like 'Stranger 2', 'Love Alarm', 'My ID Is Gangnam Beauty', 'Sweet Revenge' and more.
Image: Instagram/@allofusaredeadkr