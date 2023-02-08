Saksham nagar
Feb 08 ,2023
All-time leading scorers in NBA history
Image: AP
LeBron James is one of the modern day NBA legends and also the highest scorer in NBA history. The Lakers veteran has scored 38,390 points in his NBA career.
Image: AP
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is an all time NBA legend and the second highest scorer in NBA history. The legend has scored 38,387 in his NBA career.
Image: AP
Karl Melone is third in the list of highest NBA scorers list. The veteran has scored 36,928 points in his whole NBA career.
Image: Karl Malone/Instagram
Kobe Bryant playing for Lakers scored 33,643 NBA points in his career and is fourth in the highest scorers list.
Image: Kobe Bryant/Instagram
Michael Jordon is the name which NBA and basketball popular all over the world. The veteran has scored 32,292 NBA points and his fifth in the elite list.
Image: AP
Dallas Mavericks fame Dirk Nowitzki is a basketball legend. The German has scored 31,560 NBA points in his career and is sixth in the elite list.
Image: AP
Wilt Chamberlain has made immense contribution to NBA. The veteran has scored 31,419 points in his NBA career.
Image: AP
Shaquille O'Neal is a NBA legend and has scored 28,596 in his career. The veteran is 8th in the elite list.
Image: AP
Carmelo Anthony is 9th in the highest NBA scorers list and has scored 28,289 points in his whole NBA career.
Image: AP
Moses Malone is an all time basketball legend. The former scored 27,409 points in his NBA career and is 10th in the elite list.
Image: NBA
