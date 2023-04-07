Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 07 ,2023
Allu Arjun Birthday: 5 times the icon star proved to be a trendsetter
alluarjunonline/Instagram
Allu Arjun is not just a formidable actor but a very convincing dancer. His seamless moves in songs like Buttabomma and Ramuloo Ramulaa bear testament to it.
Twitter
Allu Arjun was one of the first actors to display his well-built physique in Telugu films through his 2007 movie Desamuduru.
Twitter
Only Allu Arjun can do justice to his signature bedhead look. The overgrown side-swept bangs and layers throughout, create a unique look.
alluarjunonline/Instagram
Allu Arjun has always been referred to as 'stylish star', owing to his ability to carry out unique contemporary outfits and ensembles.
gqindia/Instagram
The actor's most recent poster from Pushpa shows him in a never before seen avatar, further proving how the actor is always willing to push the envelope.
alluarjunonline/Instagram
