Jyothi Jha
Jan 02 ,2023
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ring in the New Year in style
Image: @allusnehareddy/Instagram
'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun rang in the New Year with his wife Sneha Reddy in Goa.
Image: @allusnehareddy/Instagram
'KGF' star Yash wished his fans a 'fabulous 2023' by sharing a picture of himself on his Instagram handle.
Image: @thenameisyash/Instagram
Yash's wife Radhika Pandit and their kids wished everyone New Year in a video.
Image: @iamradhikapandit/Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda wished his fans New Year by sharing a picture of himself in the pool. His caption read: "Happy new year my loves."
Image: @thedeverakonda/Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna also shared a picture of herself from an unknown holiday destination, wishing her fans New Year on Instagram.
Image: @rashmika_mandanna/Instagram
Sharing a picture from her New Year celebrations, 'Mahanati' star Keerthy Suresh on her Instagram wrote, "Looking forward to 2023."
Image: @keerthysureshofficial/Instagram
