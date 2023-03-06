Anjali Negi
Mar 06 ,2023
Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy wedding anniversary: A look at their love story
Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram
South star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Monday (March 6).
Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram
The couple first met at a common friend’s wedding in the US. It was love at first sight for Arjun as he instantly fell in love with Sneha.
Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram
Initially, Arjun started talking on the phone to Sneha. Later, they went on multiple dates, keeping their relationship private.
Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram
After dating for a few years, the couple decided to get married and got engaged on November 26, 2010 in Hyderabad.
Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram
Arjun and Sneha tied the knot on March 6, 2011, three months after their engagement.
Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram
The couple gave birth to two children named Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha in 2014 and 2016 respectively.
Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram
Arjun and Sneha occasionally indulge in social media PDA by sharing adorable pictures of each other on birthdays and anniversaries.
Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram
Allu Arjun often addresses his wife Sneha with the nickname 'cutiee'. The actor extended anniversary wishes to his better half on his Instagram stories today.
Image: @alluarjunonline/Instagram
