Leechhvee Roy
Jun 27 ,2023
Alphabet's Taara to illuminate the world with laser internet
Alphabet's innovation lab, X, is deploying a project called Taara to deliver internet service to remote areas using beams of light.
Taara has partnered with companies like Bharti Airtel, Econet Group, Liquid Telecom, Bluetown, and Digicel to expand its reach in 13 countries.
Taara's technology involves using laser beams, similar to fiber-optic internet, to transmit data without the need for cables.
Taara's approach has shown better progress compared to the previous balloon internet project, Loon, and is moving more data every day than Loon.
The project has the potential to deliver faster internet services in every area as beaming data between buildings is less expensive than fiber-optic cables.
Taara's efforts align with Google's commitment to digitize India, as Google has invested $700 million in Bharti Airtel and aims to bring high-speed internet.
