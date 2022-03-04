Amal Clooney to Kerry Washington, see TIME's 'Women Of The Year 2022'
Image: Instagram/@time/kerrywashington
Zahra Joya, a journalist who fled the Taliban, is being lauded for telling the heart-wrenching stories of women in Afghanistan.
Image: Instagram/@time
Actor and activist Kerry Washington, who played the role of Olivia Pope in the political thriller 'Scandal', was also featured on the prestigious list.
Image: Instagram/@kerrywashington
Amanda Gorman is an American poet and activist whose relentless efforts on shedding light on oppression, feminism, race and more are being lauded by TIME as they feature her on the list of 'Women Of The Year 2022'.
Image: Instagram/@amandascgorman
Grammy-award winning singer Kacey Musgraves made it to TIME's Women Of The Year 2022 list of her confident steps in the male-dominated music industry and carving her own path over the years.
Image: Instagram/@time
Civil rights activist and CEO & founder of 'Rise', Amanda Nguyen is recognized for proposing and drafting the Sexual Assault Survivors' Rights Act.
Image: Instagram/@amandangocnguyen
Jennie Joseph is a trained midwife who is well respected for being a health advocate for women and newborn babies and her relentless efforts towards fixing the black maternal mortality crisis.
Image: Twitter/@Support_ROSE
Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix is the founder and president of Saysh, a community-centred lifestyle brand that caters to the needs of women.
Image: Instagram/@allysonfelix
History-making Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was the first transgender woman to earn an Emmy Award nomination for her performance in the third and final season of 'Pose'.
Image: Instagram/@mjrodriguez7
Civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifil is also the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and is recognized for her expertise in voting rights and judicial selection.
Image: Instagram/@museumofcityny
Software engineer Tracy Chou was lauded for her efforts in building Block Party, an app that helps users manage online harassment, after facing it herself for several years.
Image: Instagram/@time
President of Nasdaq, Inc., Adena Friedman is regarded as one of the most powerful women in the world.
Image: Instagram/@adenatfriedman
Amal Clooney, a 44-year-old human rights lawyer, has impressed the world with her relentless efforts in fighting for justice for victims of genocide, sexual violence, mass atrocities and more.
Image: Instagram/@time