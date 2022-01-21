Amar Jawan Jyoti Merged With National War Memorial Flame As Tribute To India's Martyrs
Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj
The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate was merged with the flame at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Friday.
Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj
The ceremony was presided over by the Integrated Defence Staff chief Air Marshal Radha Krishna who merged the two flames.
Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj
After a long wait, the National War Memorial was constructed in the Indian Gate complex by the BJP-led Central government.
Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 25 February 2019, inaugurated the National War Memorial, where names of 25,942 soldiers have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.
Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj
The War Memorial has names of all Indian defence personnel who were martyred from the 1947-48 war with Pakistan to the Galwan valley clash with Chinese troops.
Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj
The names of troops who laid down their lives in the counter-terrorist operations are also included in the walls of the memorial.
Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj
The Amar Jawan Jyoti was built as a memorial for Indian soldiers who were martyred in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which India won, leading to the creation of Bangladesh.
Image: Twitter/@DefencePRO_Guj