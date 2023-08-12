Digital Desk
Aug 12 ,2023
Amarnath Temple to Omkareshwar Temple: Sara Ali Khan has visited these famous temples
Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 28th birthday on August 12. On this occasion, we have enlisted her temple visits this year.
Recently, the actress went to Amarnath Temple in Kashmir with his friends.
After the release of her film Zara Hatke Zara Backe, the actress offered prayer at Sidhivinayak Mandir.
During the promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, she visited Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga.
Sara Ali Khan visited a Shiva temple in Lucknow.
Sara Ali Khan often visits Kedarnath Temple. This year too, she offered prayers ahead of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's release.
Sara Ali Khan started her temple visit journey this year by visiting Omkareshwar Temple.
The actress visited the temple in Uttarakhand during Mahashivratri.
