Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 25 ,2022
Amazfit Band 7 with AMOLED display and 12 days battery life launched: Specs and price here
Image: Amazfit
The Amazfit Band 7 comes with a 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display with a 282 pixels per inch resolution.
Image: Amazfit
The fitness band has a 232 mAh battery that lasts up to 18 days of moderate usage. It takes two hours to charge completely.
Image: Amazfit
To track several health-related metrics, the fitness band comes with the BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor that can measure SpO2 levels and heart rate.
Image: Amazfit
With over 120 sports modes and stress level monitoring, the watch informs users of abnormal stats.
Image: Amazfit
The smartwatch is compatible with the Zepp app and supports devices with Android 7.0 or later and iOS 12.0 and above.
Image: Amazfit
Although the smartwatch has not been released in India, it is priced at $49.99 (roughly translates to Rs. 3,650).
Image: Amazfit
