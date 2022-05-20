Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) launched in India: Check specifications and price here
The Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) will come with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels.
The smartwatch is capable of measuring users' heart rate, SpO2 levels, stress levels and sleep patterns.
With the Amazfit GTR 2 (2022), users can attend calls without using their smartphones, right from the smartwatch.
The smartwatch supports multiple watch faces that look good on the vibrant AMOLED display.
The smartwatch can last up to 11 days. However, the battery life will reduce with an always-on display.
With 5ATM water resistance and 90+ sports modes and 3GB of storage, the Amazfit GTR 2 (2022) will be available at Rs. 10,999 on Flipkart (May 23).
