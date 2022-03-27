Amazfit GTS 2 Mini to launch in India soon: Check specifications
Image: Amazfit
The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini has a borderless design and features 2.5D curved glass. Additionally, the smartwatch weighs less than 20 grams
Image: Amazfit
The smartwatch has a 1.55-inch AMOLED display that can achieve up to 450 nits of brightness. It supports 100% NTSC high colour saturation to produce vibrant colours.
Image: Amazfit
The watch comes with 80+ watch face themes and 60+ always-on display patterns. Users can also add their own photograph as a watch face.
Image: Amazfit
The smartwatch is capable of measuring users' blood-oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep quality, female cycle tracking, PAi health assessment system and more.
Image: Amazfit
The smartwatch has more than 68 sports modes and offers up to 21 days of basic usage, 14-days of battery life on typical usage and up to 7 days of battery life for users on heavy usage.
Image: Amazfit
The price of the smartwatch is not declared yet. However, it will come in different colours including light blue, light pink and black.
Image: Amazfit