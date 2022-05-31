May 31 ,2022
Amazfit GTS 2 New Version launched in India: Check specifications here
The Amazfit GTS 2 new version will come with a 1.65-inch AMOLED display along with a resolution of 341 pixels per inch.
The smartwatch's casing is made of aluminium alloy and along with the straps, it has a weight of 24.7g.
The bottom shell of the smartwatch is made up of plastic. Overall, the smartwatch is 5ATM water-resistant.
Under the hood, it has a 246 mAh battery that lasts for up to 7 days of typical usage and up to 20 days of basic usage.
The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling and can measure health-related vitals such as heart rate and blood oxygen tracker.
With Bluetooth v5.0, the Amazfit GTS 2 New Version will be released on June 5, 2022 via the official website of the company and via Amazon.
