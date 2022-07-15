Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 15 ,2022
Amazfit GTS 4 Mini with AMOLED display and 120+ sports mode launched in India
Image: Amazfit
The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini comes with a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 309 pixels per inch.
Image: Amazfit
The chassis is made from an aluminium alloy, making the smartwatch lightweight (19 grams).
Image: Amazfit
The smartwatch supports features like an always-on display and comes with a wide selection of watch faces.
Image: Amazfit
The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini sports a 270 mAh battery that can last for up to 15 days of typical usage and 45 days on the battery saver mode.
Image: Amazfit
The watch has 120 sports modes and 24-hour monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen and stress level monitoring.
Image: Amazfit
Customers will be able to purchase the smartwatch from July 16 on Amazon for Rs. 6,999 (introductory price).
Image: Amazfit
