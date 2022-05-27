May 27 ,2022
Amazfit T-Rex 2 rugged smartwatch launched with up to 24 day battery life
Image: Amazfit
The Amazfit T-Rex 2 launched comes with a 1.39--inch AMOLED that has a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels.
The overall weight of the device is 66.5g, as mentioned on the official website. It has four buttons to help users navigate through the interface.
The Amazfit T-Rex 2 can last up to 24 days of typical usage and up to 45 days with battery saver mode.
In the heavy usage scenario, the watch can last up to 10 days and with accurate GPS mode, it lasts up to 26 hours.
The watch is capable of measuring users' heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation level and stress level.
While the smartwatch has not been launched in India yet, it is available on the official website for $229.99.
