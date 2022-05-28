Amazon best deals: Popular gaming laptops to purchase in India
The Asus TUF Gaming F15 with 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB of RAM and 4GB of Nvidia GTX 1650 is available on Amazon for Rs. 55,990, down from Rs. 74,990.
Dell 15 (2021) with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 4GB of Nvidia GTX 1650. The laptop runs on Windows 10 and is availble on Amazon for Rs. 69,990, down from Rs. 77,676.
The MSI GF75 comes with an Intel Core i7 processor and features a 17.3-inch FHD IPS panel and 4GB of Nvidia's GTX 1650. It is available on Amazon for Rs. 69,990.
The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and 16GB of RAM is available on Amazon for Rs. 72,990, down from Rs. 1,12,990.
The HP Victus with AMD Ryzen 7-5800H processor, 16.1-inch display and 4GB of Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 79,999.
The Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB of RAM and 6GB of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 is available on Amazon for Rs. 1,09,990.
