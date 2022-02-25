Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) launched in India: Check price and specifications
The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are relatively small and lighter than other wireless earbuds, making them comfortable. The user gets four sizes of ear tips in the box.
The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) comes with active noise cancellation that limits background noise. Then there is a Passthrough mode on the earbuds that allow users to listen to their surroundings.
The earbuds are fit with dynamic drivers. Additionally, users can use Alexa on the device. It comes with three microphones on each earbud to deliver clear audio quality over calls.
Users get tap controls on the device to control music playback or enable Alexa. Additionally, users have to download the Alexa App to unlock features such as calling, ANC, custom equalizer and more.
While this is a depiction of all the contents in the box, the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) delivers up to 5 hours of playtime on a single earbud and up to 15 hours (3 complete charges) with the charging case. The earbuds support quick charge as well.
Users will be able to download the Alexa App and use it along with the earbuds, which are available at Rs. 10,999 (listed at Rs. 11,999) on Amazon.
