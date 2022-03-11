Amazon Fab Phones Fest begins: Checkout deals on smartphones and televisions
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with Snapdragon 778G 5G processor and features an sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is available from Rs. 24,999 on Amazon.
The OnePlus 9R 5G comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor and features a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is available from Rs. 33,999 on Amazon.
The OnePlus 9 5G is available on Amazon for Rs. 42,999, down from the original price of Rs. 49,999. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display.
The Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4KSeries Ultra HD smart LED TV is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 36,990, down from the original price of Rs. 52,900.
The OnePlus Y Series 32-inch HD Ready Smart Android LED TV is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 16,499, down from the original price of Rs. 21,999.
The Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 99,990, down from the original price of Rs. 1,79,900.
